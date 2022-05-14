2 killed — including 17-year-old boy — 9 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening

At least 11 people were wounded, two of them fatally, in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed in Englewood.

About 7:25 p.m. Friday, the teen was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot in Douglas Park on the West Side after a vehicle crash.

Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said. One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Another teenager was shot Friday in West Garfield Park.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 16-year-old girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said. She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said. A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.

At least six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Last weekend, six people were killed and 18 others were wounded by gunfire in the city.