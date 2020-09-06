2 killed when car crashes, catches fire on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

Two men were killed in a fiery crash Sunday on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

A driver lost control of a car, hit the concrete median and crashed it into a natural gas line about 3:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The car flipped onto its side and caught fire.

Two males were able to get out of the car and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital but died after being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.