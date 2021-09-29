2 Lake County men charged after man dies from ingesting Fentanyl

Two Lake County men have been charged with supplying Fentanyl to a victim who died as a result of ingesting it back in March.

Jordan C. Schwamb, 21, of Antioch and Keenan R. Queen, 21, of Libertyville, have been charged with drug-induced homicide.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Dogwood Lane on March 4 for an unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead.

During the death investigation, detectives recovered evidence indicating that the 28-year-old man ingested Fentanyl prior to his death. Detectives then learned that both Schwamb and Queen were accountable for supplying the Fentanyl to the victim, authorities said.

Over the next six months, detectives were able to collect evidence which lead to a drug-induced homicide arrest warrant being issued for both Schwamb and Queen.

Schwamb was arrested on Sept. 2, and Queen was arrested on Sept. 23. Both are being held at the McHenry County Jail.

Schwamb is being held on $100,000 bond, and Queen is being held on $500,000 bond.