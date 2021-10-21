2 loaded handguns discovered in carry-on bags at O'Hare Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped two handguns from making their way onto flights at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday.

The two incidents occurred around 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., authorities said.

In both cases, passengers presented their carry-on bags for screening and TSA officers detected the firearms on the X-ray.

Both of the firearms were loaded, authorities said.

CPD was contacted for further action, and the individuals may face arrest and criminal charges.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"Our officers are extremely vigilant in keeping firearms and other weapons from being carried onto flights," Dereck Starks, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Illinois said. "We’re seeing far too many guns at airport checkpoints. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage."

TSA said it will issue civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint.

Advertisement

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, authorities said.