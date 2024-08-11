2 men arrested for running onto Guaranteed Rate Field at Crosstown Classic game: police

article

Two men are in custody after running onto Guaranteed Rate Field during the Crosstown Classic game between the Cubs and White Sox Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

The pair were arrested around 11 p.m. at the stadium, located in the 300 block of W. 35th Street.

Joseph Vega, 19, and Edgar Medina, 29, are charged with one felony count of criminal trespass, according to CPD.

Both men went onto the field, which is a restricted area, officials said. While doing so, Medina sustained an injury to his lower leg.

Medina was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition before he was released into police custody with Vega.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.