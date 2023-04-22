2 men charged in armed robbery on Near North Side: police

article

Two Chicago men have been charged with trying to rob two men at gunpoint on the Near North Side Friday.

Police say Duran Gladney, 30, and Mitchell Davis, 52, were arrested around 1 a.m. just moments after they allegedly robbed one man and tried to rob another.

The incidents happened in the 500 block of North State Street.

The offenders robbed a 48-year-old man of his belongings at gunpoint and attempted to rob a 32-year-old man.

Gladney and Davis were both charged with three felonies.

They were scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.