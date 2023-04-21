2 men robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chicago parking garage

Two men were robbed by a group of armed individuals in a parking garage on the Near North Side early Friday morning.

Police say the victims were walking in a parking structure in the 500 block of North State Street at 12:30 a.m. when they were approached by four armed male offenders that demanded their personal belongings.

During the robbery one of the gunmen fired shots at a victim that attempted to run from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The offenders ran off with the victim’s property.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say two possible offenders were arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.