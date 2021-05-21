2 men charged in Little Village shooting that injured 2-year-old girl

article

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old girl last week near the Cook County criminal courthouse in Little Village

The 2-year-old was sitting in the rear of a car driving on May 14 in the 2800 block of West 26th Street when another vehicle drove up alongside them and someone inside began shooting, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

David Contreras, 18, and Rodolfo Irigoyen, 21, were arrested Wednesday after officers saw them in the vehicle used in the attack, police said.

Contreras was charged with four felony counts of attempted murder and one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Irigoyen was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, according to police.

Both men are scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

The 2-year-old girl was the youngest of 48 people shot over the most violent weekend of the year so far.