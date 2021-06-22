2 men charged in robbery that killed Urban Prep football star

Two men are charged with murder in connection to a robbery last year in South Shore that wounded a man and killed an 18-year-old Urban Prep Academy student.

Justin Jones, 19, and Jasper Price, 25, were arrested Monday in connection to the murder of Rashad Verner during an armed robbery on Sept. 28, Chicago police said.

Verner and a 19-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said. Verner was killed and the 19-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Verner was a scholar and a star on his high school’s football team, family and friends said during a memorial service after his death.

Jones and Price are charged with murder, murder during a forcible felony and armed robbery, police said.

Advertisement

They were expected to appear in court Tuesday.