2 men coerced into confessions by Chicago police to be released from Cook County Jail after 35 years

Sweet freedom Thursday for two men wrongfully convicted — coerced into confessions by Chicago police decades ago.

They have been behind bars for 35 years for crimes they say they did not commit.

Family and friends of the two men gathered in front of Cook County Jail Thursday night, waiting for them to be released.

This occurred in 1986 when a fire swept through a two-flat in the Marshall Square neighborhood. Two brothers died.

Arthur Almendarez was days shy of his 21st birthday with a 3-month-old child when he was coerced into a confession.

John Galvan was 18. He was taken out of his home and arrested without a warrant and charged with double murder and aggravated arson.

Both were given sentences of life in prison without parole.

The two men have maintained their innocence.

FOX 32 reached out to CPD for a comment but have not yet heard back.