2 men fatally shot during robbery in Chinatown

article

One person was arrested after two men were shot to death during a robbery Sunday in Chinatown on the South Side.

The men, ages 38 and 39, were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2:13 a.m. with a 44-year-old woman when someone walked up and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman complied with the robber but the men resisted, at which point the suspect fired multiple shots, police said. Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

The shooter ran away but was caught and taken into custody a short time later in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. Charges are pending.

Area Central detectives are investigating.