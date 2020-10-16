Expand / Collapse search
2 men fatally shot in Griffith, Indiana

Griffith
GRIFFITH, Ind. - Two men were fatally shot Friday at a home in Griffith, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Elijah Robinson, 18, and Maxwell Kroll, 17.

Officers responded around 12 p.m. to the 5900 block of West 59th Street after the girlfriend of one of the victims found both men unresponsive, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson and Kroll were known to be friends, and officers are investigating the shootings as a double homicide.