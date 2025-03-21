2 men found dead in Englewood home, homicide investigation underway: police
CHICAGO - Two men were found dead at an Englewood home late Friday afternoon, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.
Englewood Homicide Investigation
What we know:
The incident occurred at 4:22 p.m. in the 6100 block of S. Justine, Chicago police said.
Two male victims were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead, according to police.
What we don't know:
The ages and names of the victims have not been released.
It is also unclear what led to their deaths, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring more updates as they become available.