2 men found dead in Englewood home, homicide investigation underway: police

Two men were found dead at an Englewood home late Friday afternoon, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Englewood Homicide Investigation

What we know:

The incident occurred at 4:22 p.m. in the 6100 block of S. Justine, Chicago police said.

Two male victims were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead, according to police.

What we don't know:

The ages and names of the victims have not been released.

It is also unclear what led to their deaths, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring more updates as they become available.