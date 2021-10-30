2 men found fatally shot in Avondale

Two men were found fatally shot in Avondale Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, Chicago police responded to a person shot in the 2700 block of West Belmont.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, police said a 26-year-old man was found shot in the area.

He was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

According to a witness, a male offender, who was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, was shooting at the victims, police said.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.