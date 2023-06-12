2 men injured, 1 critically, after fire erupts at South Side home

article

Two men were injured, one critically, after flames erupted at a South Side home early Monday.

At about 2:35 a.m., Chicago Fire officials responded to the 4700 block of South Princeton for a call of a fire.

According to CFD, the building is used by squatters. One man inside the residence was transported to an area hospital in critical condition for burns and smoke.

A second man was located and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.