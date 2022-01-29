2 men shot in Humboldt Park Saturday

Two men were shot while standing outside in Humboldt Park Saturday.

Around 1:20 a.m., a 31-year-old and 40-year-old were outside in the 3800 block of W. Augusta, when someone in a black SUV shot at them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police said the 31-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital. The 40-year-old was shot in the ankle and taken to Mt. Siani.

Both men are considered to be in good condition.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.