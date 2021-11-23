2 men shot in West Chesterfield

Two men were shot while standing outside Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

Around 9 p.m., the pair was standing in the 9300 block of South Indiana Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 20-year-old man suffered two graze wounds to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

They were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.