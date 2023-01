Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at.

Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police do not have anyone in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.