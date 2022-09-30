2 men shot on Near West Side

Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said.

The 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 46-year-old man was shot in the left foot and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.