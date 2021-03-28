2 men struck in Little Village shooting

Two men were shot Sunday in Little Village on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 3:55 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The men, 22 and 23, were shot in the ankle and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their condition was stable, police said.

The gunman fled in a gray Jeep, according to police.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.