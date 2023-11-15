2 men wanted for allegedly kicking victim on CTA Blue Line train, stealing his cell phone

article

Mass Transit Detectives are searching for two men wanted in a strong-armed robbery on a CTA train this week.

According to police, two offenders approached a passenger on a CTA Blue Line train and began to kick and hit him.

One of the offenders then took the victim's cell phone before fleeing at the Cicero stop.

The offenders are described as two Black males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312) 745-4706.