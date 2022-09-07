2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man.

On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.

The victim was kicked, punched and stabbed multiple times, police said.

Suspects in Loop murder | Chicago Police Department

The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.