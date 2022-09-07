Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks

A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night.

Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

It was at least the second fatal stabbing in the Loop in two weeks.

Around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Jeremy Walker was stabbed in the neck during a road rage attack in the first block of West Ohio Street, police said.

Walker, 36, drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report. Walker died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Last week, a man was stabbed while driving a moped in Old Town on the Near North Side.

He suffered a laceration to the wrist after someone swung a sharp object at him about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.