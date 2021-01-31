2 men wanted for robbery at CTA Brown Line station

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating two men wanted in connection with a robbery last week at a CTA Brown Line station on the North Side.

The two men were seen at a number of CTA stations early Wednesday morning, police said.

They are believed to be between 18 and 25 years of age, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and 160 to 190 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit Investigations at 312-745-4443.