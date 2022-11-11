2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago.

In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences.

The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said.

The offenders will then convince the victims to overpay for worthless watered down concrete skim coating applied to the existing concrete front porch stairs.

The offenders drive a white pickup truck with the business name, "State Line Construction," on the doors.

The offenders give the telephone number (219)-512-6992.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

900 block of North St Louis Avenue on Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

10400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

7400 block of South Claremont Avenue on Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The offenders use the aliases Lee and Joe.

"Lee" is described as a white man with olive skin about six-feet tall and heavy set. "Joe" is described as a white man with olive skin and about 5'9" and medium weight.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Central Investigations Detectives at 312-746-8253