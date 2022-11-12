2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning.

Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was struck once on the leg and hip, he was taken to the same hospital.

Both victims are listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.