2 million Illinoisans expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend travel blitz is just 10 days away and AAA says to expect near-record numbers on the roads and in the sky.

The travel club says that based on their surveys, this Memorial Day weekend will be the third-busiest of all-time

Road trips will be up six percent over last year, with two million Illinoisans driving out of town.

Air travel will be up 11 percent, with nearly 200,000 more people flying over last year.

Looking ahead, AAA advises booking summer travel now and trying to book that first flight out in the morning to maximize your chances of avoiding a weather delay or cancelation.

The silver lining is that local gas prices are down 80 cents a gallon from 2022.