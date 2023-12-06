$2 million scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb

One Illinois Lottery player is waking up a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket worth $2 million in the south suburbs.

The winning ticket was purchased at 1st Stop Tobacco, located at 8021 W. 183rd Street in Tinley Park.

The $2 million top prize was won off of a $64,000,000 Cash Blast ticket.

The store where the ticket was sold will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the price amount, $20,000.

Over 60 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets have been sold this year, yielding over $1.3 billion in prizes.