2 more cold-related deaths in Cook County reported this season: medical examiner

Two cold-related deaths in Cook County were reported last month, bringing up the season’s total to four fatalities.

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead Oct. 27 in the 3200 block of West Armitage Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of cardiovascular disease with cold exposure and ethanol intoxication listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled an accident.

Chicago police didn’t have details about the man’s death.

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead Oct. 22 in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest, the medical examiner’s office said. He died as a result of chronic alcoholism with cold exposure as a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

Oak Forest police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details on the death.

The first two cold deaths of the season happened in Avondale and Garfield Park.