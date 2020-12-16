2 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Two more employees of Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of employees with positive tests to 216.

One employee works in the Office of the Public Guardian’s Juvenile Division, and has not been at the office since October, the chief judge’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

The second employee works for the Social Service Department at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO

In addition to the 216 employees who tested positive for COVID-19, 17 judges have also tested positive since the start of the pandemic, according to the statement.