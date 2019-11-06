2 more medical marijuana dispensaries in Chicago approved to sell recreational pot on Jan. 1

article

State officials announced Wednesday that three more medical marijuana dispensaries — two of which are in Chicago — will be allowed to sell recreational weed in Illinois when sales begin next year.

Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St. in Ravenswood, and Maribis of Chicago, 4570 S. Archer Ave. in Brighton Park, will be permitted to sell adult-use marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said in a statement.

The IDFPR also granted a license to Maribis of Grandview, near Springfield, which brings the total number of “Same Site” licenses to 14, the department said. The “Same Site” license allowed medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling it recreationally at the same building with the drug is legalized in Illinois next year.

The state issued the first batch of recreational licenses in August to five medical shops, including one in River North. In October, six more shops were granted approval.

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries are also permitted under law to open a second site for recreational sales for each license they have.

Starting Jan. 1., 2020, Illinois residents 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.