2 more men charged with trafficking missing teen girl for sex

Two men are accused of sex trafficking a missing 14-year-old girl who was found in Chicago last year.

Amaury Myles-Baker, 22, is charged with a felony count of promoting prostitution, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Devontae Honey, 26, is facing felony involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The charges stem from an investigation into a missing 14-year-old girl, which was opened on Nov. 6, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was found Dec. 2 in Chicago in the company of Etheridge Nealy, 37, who allegedly told detectives he rented motel rooms for her to engage in prostitution, the sheriff’s office said.

Nealy was charged with felony trafficking of persons, promoting prostitution and involuntary servitude, the sheriff’s office said.

Myles-Baker, of Maywood, was arrested Jan. 14, and Honey, of South Shore, was taken into custody the next day, the sheriff’s office said. Both allegedly also trafficked the girl for prostitution.

Honey is being held on $250,000 bail, while Myles-Baker was released on electronic monitoring, the sheriff’s office said.