2 more snow-covered roofs collapse overnight in Chicago

The roofs of two more vacant buildings collapsed early Monday after an inch of snow fell on parts of Chicago.

The first collapsed was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood. Crews found a caved-in roof in the 500 block of West 44th Street, and ordered the building to be demolished, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

Another cave-in was reported about 6:15 a.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. Crews found a collapsed roof in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Department of Buildings spokeswoman Mimi Simon.

No one was hurt in either incident, Merritt said.

Last week, fire officials said at least 19 buildings and structures had collapsed under the weight of snow. On Feb. 17, a man died after a snow-covered awning collapsed on him and another person at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side.