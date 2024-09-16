2 motorcyclists injured in hit-and-run crash near Millennium Park

The Brief A 63-year-old man rear-ended a motorcycle on Lake Shore Drive, injuring two people, and then fled the scene before being apprehended by police.



Two people were hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive near Millennium Park Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 63-year-old man was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 100 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he rear-ended a motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, suffered a head injury and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Following the crash, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. He was found a short time later and issued citations for driving with no license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.