New restaurants are coming to the Arcada Theater in St. Charles.

It’s part of a major renovation coming to the building that houses the theater.

The two new restaurants "Rock N' Za" and "Rock N' Ravioli" are set to open in the next few weeks. They will feature wood-fired pizza along with some homemade ravioli recipes.

A set of hotel suites are set to open in the building as well.