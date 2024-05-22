2 offenders on the run after robbing Tinley Park hotel at gunpoint

Two offenders are at large after robbing a Tinley Park hotel at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Village of Tinley Park, the armed robbery occurred at the WoodSpring Suites at 18636 W. Creek Dr.

Police believe two men are responsible for the robbery. The first offender is described as a white male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt armed with a handgun. The other was described as a Black male.

The two men fled the area in a silver Infinity Sedan.

No further information was provided by police.