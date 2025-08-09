2 Orland Park fires leave 4 injured, including firefighter, officials say

Two separate fires in south suburban Orland Park on Friday left multiple people injured and a firefighter hospitalized.

What we know:

Two residents and a firefighter were treated for injuries at an apartment fire in the 7400 block of Sycamore Court around 8:12 p.m.

The residents declined to be taken to a hospital, but the firefighter was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for heat-related injuries.

Interim Fire Chief John Purtill said the firefighter was in good condition and will return to work.

Another fire at a home in the 15300 block of St. James Drive around 11:37 p.m. resulted in a resident being treated for minor injuries. They declined to be taken to a hospital.

The causes of both fires were under investigation.