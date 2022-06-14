Expand / Collapse search

2 Oswego cops save lives of driver, passenger in DUI crash

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
KENDALL COUNTY - Two Oswego police officers were recognized for their quick thinking that saved two people’s lives.

When Officer Hayes and Officer Vargas arrived on scene of a DUI crash, they found the vehicle with its engine on fire.

The two officers rushed to remove the occupants and began administering first-aid and lifesaving measures.

The driver was charged for driving under the influence.

Oswego police says this situation could have been worse, urging people to not drink and drive.