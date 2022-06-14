2 Oswego cops save lives of driver, passenger in DUI crash

Two Oswego police officers were recognized for their quick thinking that saved two people’s lives.

When Officer Hayes and Officer Vargas arrived on scene of a DUI crash, they found the vehicle with its engine on fire.

The two officers rushed to remove the occupants and began administering first-aid and lifesaving measures.

The driver was charged for driving under the influence.

Oswego police says this situation could have been worse, urging people to not drink and drive.