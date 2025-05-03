Cook County crash: Car hits, kills 2 pedestrians, critically hurts infant in Winnetka

The Brief Two pedestrians were killed and an infant was left in critical condition after a car hit them in north suburban Winnetka on Friday night. It was unclear exactly what led to the crash. Police said they did not suspect foul play.



Two female pedestrians were killed, and an infant was critically injured when a car hit them in north suburban Winnetka on Friday evening.

The crash happened on Church Road near the intersection with Meadow Road, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m., the car was traveling south on Church Road and hit the two female pedestrians and the infant, who was in a stroller.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene.

The other died at a local hospital.

The infant was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the pedestrians as Sediqeh Samadi, 37.

The other pedestrian had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

What we don't know:

Police said there was no indication of foul play, but the investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

It was unclear exactly what caused the crash.

Police did not say if any charges were pending.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 708-765-4896.