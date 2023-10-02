2 pedestrians robbed overnight on Chicago's Near West Side

Two pedestrians were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents early Monday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The first armed robbery took place around 12:56 a.m. when a 28-year-old woman was on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Halsted Street. A male and a female got out of a white sedan and stole her purse and cellphone at gunpoint, police said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, a 24-year-old who was walking was robbed at gunpoint by two males who exited a white sedan in the first block of South Western Avenue. His bag and other belongings were stolen.

The victims were not injured in either robbery. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.