2 people eating outside in Evanston struck by vehicle: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Evanston.
Around 11:31 a.m., the driver of a white 2012 Toyota was traveling northbound on Orrington when she turned east onto Davis, which is a one-way westbound street, police said.
The driver then became disoriented and turned onto a sidewalk, hitting a street sign and running into two people eating lunch outside, police said.
(Evanston Fire Department)
The two victims were transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.
No further details were immediately available.
