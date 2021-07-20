2 people eating outside in Evanston struck by vehicle: police

Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Evanston.

Around 11:31 a.m., the driver of a white 2012 Toyota was traveling northbound on Orrington when she turned east onto Davis, which is a one-way westbound street, police said.

The driver then became disoriented and turned onto a sidewalk, hitting a street sign and running into two people eating lunch outside, police said.

(Evanston Fire Department)

The two victims were transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

No further details were immediately available.

