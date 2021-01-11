2 people found dead in parking lot of UPS facility in Hodgkins, Illinois

Police responding to a report of shots fired on Monday found two people unresponsive in the parking lot of a UPS sorting facility in Hodgkins, Illinois.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 1 p.m. at 1 UPS Way in the south suburb. Police secured the scene and brought in paramedics.

The two people were declared deceased, police said, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The two individuals have not yet been identified and it is unknown at this time if they were employees of UPS, police said.

"We do not anticipate any further danger to the public at this time," said Rodney Cummings, administrative assistant to Chief Ernest Millsap.

The sorting facility employs around 11,000 people and is located 17 miles southwest of Chicago near I-55 and I-294, according to Trains Magazine.

UPS did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.