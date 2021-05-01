2 people hurt, 1 critically, after being shot while sitting in a parked car in Brighton Park

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting Friday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man and a woman, both 27, were sitting in a parked car about 11:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a male got out of a black sedan and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman was struck in the left arm and right shoulder, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.