2 people robbed in Hyde Park

Two people were robbed Sunday in Hyde Park, police said.

In each incident, two men approached a male walking on the street, demanded his property and took it by force before fleeing the scene.

During one of the robberies, the suspects put the victim in a headlock, police said.

The first robbery happened about 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue, police said. Minutes later, another person was robbed in the 5300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

The suspect are about 21 years old and 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.