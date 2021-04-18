2 people shot at Popeyes drive-thru in Chicago, second drive-thru shooting in the city Sunday

There were two shootings at drive-thrus in Chicago on Sunday. In one case, a 7-year-old girl was shot dead and her father seriously wounded.

In another case, a man and a woman who had just ordered food at Popeyes at Chicago and Kedzie in Humboldt Park were shot. The man, 33, was shot in the left leg and hospitalized in serious condition. The woman, 19, was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical condition.

The Popeyes shooting happened around 7 p.m., at Chicago and Kedzie, about two miles from where Jaslyn Adams and her father Jontae Adams were shot in North Lawndale.

