2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business

A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting.

Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the buttocks and a 24-year-old woman was struck in the back.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The woman self-transported to South Shore Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.