2 people shot near Loyola University; suspect in custody

Two people were shot near Loyola University on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when a suspect approached three men walking down the street and initiated an argument.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the group, striking two of them.

A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The third individual was not injured and declined medical treatment.

Police arrested the suspected shooter shortly after in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road, where they also recovered a firearm. The suspect does possess a valid FOID and CCL, police said.

Area detectives are actively investigating the case.