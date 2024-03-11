2 Plainfield residents dead after being struck by vehicle in Crest Hill

Two Plainfield residents were killed after being struck by a vehicle in Crest Hill over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Crest Hill police were notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two victims in the roadway. The Lockport Fire Department also arrived at the scene and provided life-saving measures. Unfortunately, both victims died at the scene.

On Monday, the Will County Coroner identified the two victims as 53-year-old Laurie K. Cooper of Plainfield and 68-year-old Danny L. Cooper of Plainfield.

The cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy, and police and toxicological reports.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crest Hill Investigator Steen. You can also submit anonymous tips through the Will County Crime Stoppers.