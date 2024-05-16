Chicago weather: A string of 80s is in our near future!

Showers and a few thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area on Thursday, but will gradually diminish by this evening and overnight. Residents should expect areas of dense fog by daybreak on Friday, with overnight lows hovering in the upper 50s.

Once the fog dissipates in the morning hours, Friday's weather promises to be delightful, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

As the weekend approaches, Chicagoans can anticipate summer-like warmth to settle in, with highs expected to climb into the 80s, although cooler temperatures are likely near the lakefront. Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be sunny, with only a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, a more significant weather system is expected to move into the region, increasing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, with even greater potential for unsettled weather on Tuesday.

We'll have to keep an eye on the forecast for the possibility of strong to severe storms early next week.