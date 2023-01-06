2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash

A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the Durango, a 47-year-old man, was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The two offices in the CPD vehicle were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Everyone involved was listed in good condition.

No citations have been issued as of this writing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼



